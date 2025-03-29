Warriors star Steph Curry gets cozy with Ayesha in candid car selfie
Ayesha Curry just celebrated her big 36th birthday in Miami while husband Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were on the road. Until now, all her photos that she recently shared were without him.
Ayesha and Steph, 37, have been together since teenagers in North Carolina and married since 2011. They just celebrated their anniversary where Ayesha showed off a picture of a baby face 19-year-old Steph.
The couple loves to have adorable dates like their enjoying-life moment with some wine tasting, and hitting up NASA together on the “best day date,” or being naughty pirates without the kids at a Halloween party, and sharing a too-much-PDA kiss during NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area.
For Ayesha’s birthday, Steph penned a touching note for his wife while she had an epic yacht day out in Miami with her “island queen” fit while taking some amazing bathing suit shots. But, Steph wasn’t in her photos. On Saturday, she showed off a cozy car selfie with the NBA superstar finally around.
Ayesha was dressed up with Steph, so maybe it was part of her birthday celebration? That’s also a pretty dope hat Steph is rocking with.
The couple has four kids now: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Cannon, 6, and baby Caius, who was born just last May.
It’s nice to see mom and dad getting some time together as the Warriors final push for the playoffs is here where they hope to celebrate championship No. 5.