Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha turns heads in non-Warriors basketball jersey

Stephen Curry returned to Davidson with the Golden State Warriors in North Carolina for a game against the Charlotte Hornets. He brought wife Ayesha Curry with him to a game where she turned heads in her non-Warriors jersey.

Davidson honored Steph Curry by naming the official exit to the college after the four-time NBA champion who was a superstar for the Davidson Wildcats from 2006-2009.

A homecoming to remember



Honoring a legacy that started with @DavidsonMBB, Exit 30 to Davidson College is now officially the Stephen Curry Interchange. pic.twitter.com/b4OGoSIEFp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 31, 2025

Steph would be drafted as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Davidson to Golden State, and the rest is history.

In his 17th NBA season, Steph is still balling, averaging 28.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Fot his big moment, Ayesha joined him where she rocked Steph’s Davidson jersey.

Ayesha reppin' Steph's college jersey at the Davidson game❤️ pic.twitter.com/KAXXhIcK3u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2025

Ayesha rarely rocks Warriors gear as is, so it’s awesome to see her reppin’ her man for his big moment at Davidson.

His teammates also showed up in support for the big honor:

A North Carolina homecoming

Steph wasn’t the only one coming back, as Ayesha, who was born in Canada, came to the state when she was 14. She met Steph as a teenager there at a church youth group.

They got married in 2011 and have four kids together in daughters Riley, 13, and Ryan, 10, and sons Canon, 7, and baby Cai, 1.

The Curry family | Ayesha Curry/Instagram

