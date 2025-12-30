Ayesha Curry slays unreal leather fit rooting on Steph, Warriors in Brooklyn

Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry was in the house for the Golden State Warriors victory at the Brooklyn Nets. She also had a winning night with her insane leather look.

Her hubby would score 27 points in the 120-107 road win on a night he’d pass Kevin Garnett for 21st all time on the NBA’s scoring list.

Steph Curry passes KG for 21st in all-time scoring 👨‍🍳🎯 pic.twitter.com/Ptmz7VPbjU — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 30, 2025

She also brought son 7-year-old Canon with her, who had his own adorable moment before the game.

lot of kids want to shoot like Steph Curry… Canon just wants to be like dad 🥲❤️



GSW/BKN, 7:30pm/et on NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/YBPD8cZEpp — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2025

While dad’s performance and Canon pretending to be dad were great, Ayesha’s tight leather jacket fit was also elite.

A little Ayesha and Canon Curry for your timelines #DubNation! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/i56HTNqmYE — Natalie Esquire (@natfluential) December 30, 2025

Ayesha recently had a girls trip, but to a KATSEYE concert instead of a game. it’s nice to see her spending time with Canon, too.

In his 17th NBA season, Steph is averaging 28.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Ayesha and Steph have known each other since teenagers in North Carolina and married in 2011. They have four kids together in daughters Riley, 13, and Ryan, 10, and sons Canon and baby Cai, 1.

Ayesha Curry sharing her fun adventures with baby Cai, Canon, and Ryan | Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Despite some offseason drama with an interview that went wrong involving her relationship, she’s still showing her love for her husband at games and flexing her Warriors pride.

Ayesha Curry/Instagram

It won’t be surprising to see her at a North Carolina homecoming for the next Warriors game on New Year’s Eve at the Charlotte Hornets.

