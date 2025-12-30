The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ayesha Curry slays unreal leather fit rooting on Steph, Warriors in Brooklyn

The wife of the Golden State superstar made the trip for the road win at the Nets where she stood out in the crowd.
Matt Ryan|
Ayesha Curry prior to the Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Ayesha Curry prior to the Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry was in the house for the Golden State Warriors victory at the Brooklyn Nets. She also had a winning night with her insane leather look.

Her hubby would score 27 points in the 120-107 road win on a night he’d pass Kevin Garnett for 21st all time on the NBA’s scoring list.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry rocks rare Warriors fit before Steph’s Christmas Day game vs. Mavs

She also brought son 7-year-old Canon with her, who had his own adorable moment before the game.

While dad’s performance and Canon pretending to be dad were great, Ayesha’s tight leather jacket fit was also elite.

RELATED: Stephen Curry’s son Canon shows off crazy dribbling skills like dad at Warriors game

Ayesha recently had a girls trip, but to a KATSEYE concert instead of a game. it’s nice to see her spending time with Canon, too.

In his 17th NBA season, Steph is averaging 28.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Ayesha and Steph have known each other since teenagers in North Carolina and married in 2011. They have four kids together in daughters Riley, 13, and Ryan, 10, and sons Canon and baby Cai, 1.

Ayesha Curry, Cai Curry, Canon Curry, Ryan Curry
Ayesha Curry sharing her fun adventures with baby Cai, Canon, and Ryan | Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Despite some offseason drama with an interview that went wrong involving her relationship, she’s still showing her love for her husband at games and flexing her Warriors pride.

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

It won’t be surprising to see her at a North Carolina homecoming for the next Warriors game on New Year’s Eve at the Charlotte Hornets.

Published | Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

