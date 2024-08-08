Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter Woodhall shares heartwarming message
Tara Davis-Woodhall brought home gold for the United States at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 after jumping 7.10 meters in the long jump final.
Davis-Woodhall went viral for her epic celebration, and went from "America's Cowgirl" to "America's Sweetheart."
Prior to her gold medal jump, Davis-Woodhall received a heartwarming message from her husband, three-time Paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall.
WATCH: 'America's Cowgirl' Tara Davis-Woodhall goes viral for gold medal celebration
Woodhall shared the message on social media, praising his wife for her work ethic, perserverence, and being an inspiration.
"I’m so humbled by you. You have battled through so much just to give yourself a chance. You’ve inspired so many with your authenticity. Showing it’s okay to struggle, it’s okay to not always be okay," he wrote.
"Through everything you continued to fight for your dream. No one has worked harder. No one has been more disciplined. You inspire me every day to be great. Tomorrow is your moment. Enjoy every bit of it."
Once Davis-Woodhall won gold, Hunter shared another video showing off his wife's world-class smile.
Tara and Hunter married in 2022, and now they both have Olympic hardware to their name.
Not only have the Woodhall's won on the track, they have won in life.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fresh start: Simone Biles finishes 2024 Paris Olympics with a stunning new look
Summer vibes: Kendall Jenner’s stylistic photos: bikini shots, equestrian love affair
Paris chic: Livvy Dunne’s crop top, miniskirt combo belongs in The Louvre
How much?!: Snoop Dogg’s alleged Paris Olympics payday has fans reeling
$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?