Taylor Swift is good luck charm for team not named Travis Kelce’s Chiefs

Taylor Swift hopes to be a good luck charm for fiancé Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs this season. She’s already one that many consider for another team that happens to play where the Chiefs do in São Paulo, Brazil, tonight.

Swift, 35, and Kelce, 35, have been together since 2023 and she’s seen him win one Super Bowl, but lose one last season. She was even unfortunately booed at the game by Philadelphia Eagles fans.

She and Kelce hope this season is different when they kickoff the opener vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at Arena Corinthians in Brazil.

Speaking of the arena, Swift is actually considered a good luck charm for the soccer club that actually plays there, Corinthians. Its fans, who even dress up as Swifties for games, worship her because of her supposed connection to them winning. It started as a joke, but the releases of her albums have coincided with the team winning lots of games. It’s become superstition for many fans. More details are in the story below.

Swift herself was recently in Brazil for six concerts on her Eras Tour in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro and received in an insane welcome including a tribute projected on the famous Christ The Redeemer statue.

Swift may certainly be a god-like figure in soccer crazy Brazil. She’s expected to attend the Chiefs game in her first one since getting engaged to Kelce, and no doubt fans — especially Corinthians ones — will be excited to see her.

