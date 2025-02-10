Taylor Swift Seemed to Get Booed So Loudly by Fans at Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl
Musician Taylor Swift—one of the most popular artists in the history of recorded music—is used to cheering crowds of adoring fans applauding her every move.
Welcome to football.
On Sunday, Swift—a Philadelphia Eagles fan by birth—appeared to received loud boos when shown on the Jumbotron at the Caesars Superdome during Super Bowl LIX. Swift was at the game to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio characterized Swift's reaction as "surprised and mildly amused," which tracks with video from SI. Take a look at the footage here and decide for yourself. Either way, the West Reading, Pa. native appears to take it in stride.
Kelce is seeking his fourth Super Bowl championship as the Chiefs look for their third in a row. Swift, on the other hand, recently received six Grammy nominations for her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department and its accompanying singles, as well as her work on the Gracie Abrams song "Us."