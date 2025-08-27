Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce side-by-side high school photo comparison
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet when they announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26. Their love story is heading to wedding bells, but would they have connected back in high school?
The couple has been together since the summer of 2023 after Kelce was determined to meet her after seeing her in Kansas City at her Eras Tour. She’s accepted an invite to one of his Kansas City Chiefs games about a month later where she was spotted with his mom Donna. She’s been a Chiefs fan since.
They had two very different high school experiences where Swift wen to Hendersonville High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee, for two years before going to Aaron Academy and being home schooled due to her burgeoning music career. Kelce went to Cleveland Heights High School in his hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where he and brother Jason Kelce were big-time football stars.
Travis and Jason would also both attend college for the Cincinnati Bearcats where they were definitely bros bros.
Some NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes married his high school sweetheart Brittany Mahomes. Maybe Kelce and Swift would’ve had a true “Love Story” like her song if they met back then. Take a look at the two side-by-side from their high school days.
Maybe she wouldn’t have tamed wild Travis back in the day. Now, though, the 35 year olds are settling down with each other and it’s a beautiful love story.
