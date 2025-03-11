The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tiger Woods Achilles surgery marks an insanely depressing stat about his epic career

For arguably the greatest golfer of all time, this latest setback to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon has a crazy number attached to it.

Matthew Graham

GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Father Time remains undefeated.

For Tiger Woods, Father is tracking him down like the modern golf GOAT used to do to so many of his peers in his Sunday red. The latest setback is a ruptured Achilles tendon, which he shared across his social media channels.

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods celebrates winning the 2019 Masters. / ALLEN EYESTONE/FOR THE AUGUSTA CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home," Woods wrote. "I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.

This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. "The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery," added Dr. Stucken.

I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."

Tiger Woods
ALLEN EYESTONE/FOR THE AUGUSTA C / USA TODAY NETWORK

If that wasn't depressing enough for fans of golf, Golf.com's Claire Rogers astutely points out that with this procedure, Tiger, 49, will have had more surgeries than major championships.

Major Championships won: 15

Surgeries: 16

It's a simple grab from Wikipedia, but even seeing it there listed is shocking and sad. Seven back surgeries, the latest only last year. Four knee surgeries, including a complete ACL reconstruction. That's not even getting into the details of his severe car accident that almost ended his golf career entirely in 2021, when Woods was going 84-87 mph in a 45 mph zone.

"This has been an entirely different animal," Woods told Golf Digest at the time. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

His goal of eclipsing Jack Nicklaus' vaunted 18 majors seems impossible at this point, as Woods also tries to ramp up his new league TGL, along with many other golf business ventures.

Hopefully Tiger can make one last run at a major, like the miracle Masters win in 2019. But at this point, his health is the only thing that matters now.

Elin Nordegren, Sam Woods, Tiger Woods
March 1, 2025: Elin Nordegren, Sam Woods, and Tiger Woods pose for a photo at Spec Martin Stadium following Benjamin's soccer state championship / Alexander Peterman / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

