Tiger Woods has amazing dad reaction as fan for daughter Sam’s huge win in soccer
Tiger Woods knows what it’s like to win championships. Now, his daughter Sam is a state soccer champion and proud dad Tiger was there to celebrate.
The 15-time golf major champion Tiger is now 49 years old and his title-winning days may have passes him by — never count him out, though — and his now living that dream through his children he had through his marriage to now ex-wife Elin Nordegren.
Recently, son Charlie, 15, got his first ace as a proud dad looked on when the two played together as a father-son duo at the PNC Championship with 17-year-old daughter Sam as the caddie.
Speaking of Sam, she just had her big high school sports moment as the The Benjamin School Buccaneers girl’s soccer team won the Florida State Championship on Saturday night. Sam was a big part of this year’s squad, scoring 10 goals and having 12 assists on the season, according to MaxPreps.
Dad was in the stands, rooting her on and celebrating with the parents like he was just a regular guy. Here’s the heartwarming scene.
Charlie also attends the same school, as does Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump who went viral with a photo with Tiger and is the next big NIL star heading to play golf for the Miami Hurricanes.
But Charlie and Kai are possible future champions. Saturday was all about Tiger’s daughter Sam. Congrats to her and the team on winning state.
