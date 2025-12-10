Cam Skattebo has heartwarming Giants moment less than two months after injury

Cam Skattebo just gave 2-11 New York Giants fans a reason to cheer in December with his heartwarming moment.

The rookie Skattebo out of the Arizona State Sun Devils was having a tremendous rookie season and was a fan favorite before his ankle was rolled up on by a Philadelphia Eagles defender and broke in a gruesome way on October 26. He finished with 410 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground, and 207 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

Since then, he’s been having all kinds of fun like his hilarious taco eating viral video in a live chat, to putting up a Christmas tree, to his WWE fight that had fans going crazy.

Well anyways here's Cam Skattebo & Abdul Carter fighting at WWE

He also just had a Rockefeller Center Christmas tree date with his girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez on a cold night.

Now, the 23-year-old Skattebo just walked under his own power into the team’s facility in a touching scene like it was a holiday movie for football fans. He said, “Walking into the facility on my own two feet. God is good man… Getting back to it. Let’s go!”

Cam Skattebo walks into the Giants' facility under his own power less than two months after his leg injury



(via IG/sk4ttp4ck)

Now that’s he’s walking, maybe now that Philadelphia Eagles fan would be less likely to talk the same smack. Giants fans can’t wait to see this dude back on the field, that’s for sure.

An Eagles fan hit Cam Skattebo with a "Go Birds" while he was streaming

