Tom Brady's 15-year-old son nearly as tall as 6-foot-4 dad on European vacation
Benjamin Brady, how did you grow up so fast?
Much like his little sister Vivian, 12, and older brother Jack, 17, the NFL GOAT QB and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady's middle child Benjamin is almost unrecognizable in photos that the Las Vegas Raiders minority owner shared on Instagram.
RELATED: Tom Brady's 12-year-old daughter Vivian looks like dad in rare selfie together
On a fun European adventure in Germany and the Netherlands, the Fox Sports $375-million man spent some quality time with his two children that he had with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, including the Champions League Final in Munich, enjoying the Amsterdam canals while appreciating its history at the Anne Frank Museum, doing graffiti art, and meeting fútbol/soccer Liverpool icon Virgil van Dijk.
Also extremely noticeable, Benjamin is already almost as tall as his 6-foot-4 father.
Besides what seems to be a bad dad joke, "Let Munich surf!!!," the New England Patriots legend is barely taller than him.
RELATED: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur Sanders’ ridiculous $400k car resurfaces after draft
Little sister Vivian isn't far behind, and it's great to see dad spending some awesome quality time with his two younger children given the 47-year-old brand-empire builder regretted his smash Netflix roast for all the inappropriate jokes about their mom, and Jack's mother Bridget Moynahan.
No matter how famous or rich Brady becomes, being a great dad is always job No. 1.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic
Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro
Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii
Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby
Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together