Tom Brady's 15-year-old son nearly as tall as 6-foot-4 dad on European vacation

The NFL QB GOAT, Las Vegas Raiders minority owner, and FOX Sports analyst might soon be the shortest dude in his own family.

Matthew Graham

Feb 5, 2017: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts with the Vince Lombardi trophy as his son Benjamin celebrates.
Feb 5, 2017: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts with the Vince Lombardi trophy as his son Benjamin celebrates. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Benjamin Brady, how did you grow up so fast?

Much like his little sister Vivian, 12, and older brother Jack, 17, the NFL GOAT QB and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady's middle child Benjamin is almost unrecognizable in photos that the Las Vegas Raiders minority owner shared on Instagram.

Tom Brady, Benjamin Brady
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On a fun European adventure in Germany and the Netherlands, the Fox Sports $375-million man spent some quality time with his two children that he had with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, including the Champions League Final in Munich, enjoying the Amsterdam canals while appreciating its history at the Anne Frank Museum, doing graffiti art, and meeting fútbol/soccer Liverpool icon Virgil van Dijk.

Also extremely noticeable, Benjamin is already almost as tall as his 6-foot-4 father.

Besides what seems to be a bad dad joke, "Let Munich surf!!!," the New England Patriots legend is barely taller than him.

Tom Brady, Benjamin Brady
Tom Brady/Instagram

Little sister Vivian isn't far behind, and it's great to see dad spending some awesome quality time with his two younger children given the 47-year-old brand-empire builder regretted his smash Netflix roast for all the inappropriate jokes about their mom, and Jack's mother Bridget Moynahan.

Benjamin Brady, Tom Brady, Vivian Brady
Tom Brady/Instagram

No matter how famous or rich Brady becomes, being a great dad is always job No. 1.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

