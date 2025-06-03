The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tom Brady's 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

The NFL QB GOAT and FOX Sports analyst has a sweet candid moment with his daughter Vivian, sharing an uncanny resemblance.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/Newscom World

How is Tom Brady's daughter Vivian already 12 years old?!

The NFL QB GOAT and seven-time Super Bowl champion has recently admitted that one of his most important roles is being a better father after the fallout from the raunchy Netflix smash hit, "The Roast of Tom Brady," realizing he had "f**ked up."

Tom Brady, Vivian
IMAGO/Newscom World

Especially hard on his three children, Jack, 17, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, the No. 1 FOX Sports NFL analyst and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner shared on his Instagram Stories a rare selfie with his daughter in a sweet, candid moment.

"Cruising through life with my favorite co-pilot," Brady captioned the post with three heart emojis.

Tom Brady, Vivian
Tom Brady/Instagram

His suddenly grown-up daughter has an uncanny resemblance to dad, and it's great to see Brady spending some quality time with Vivian, who has also been spending time with her mom, Gisele Bündchen, and the supermodel's new baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Gisele Bündchen, Vivian
Photo Credit: Gisele Bündchen on Instagram

Brady showed pure class by thanking his ex-wife Bündchen, Vivian and Benjamin's mother, and Bridget Moynahan, Jack's mom, this past Mother's Day by thanking all of the "incredible moms I'm so lucky to have in my life" with a heart emoji.

FOX Sports' $375 million man realizes that the most important job of all is being a great father.

Tom Brady, Vivian
IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

