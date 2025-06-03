Tom Brady's 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together
How is Tom Brady's daughter Vivian already 12 years old?!
The NFL QB GOAT and seven-time Super Bowl champion has recently admitted that one of his most important roles is being a better father after the fallout from the raunchy Netflix smash hit, "The Roast of Tom Brady," realizing he had "f**ked up."
Especially hard on his three children, Jack, 17, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, the No. 1 FOX Sports NFL analyst and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner shared on his Instagram Stories a rare selfie with his daughter in a sweet, candid moment.
"Cruising through life with my favorite co-pilot," Brady captioned the post with three heart emojis.
His suddenly grown-up daughter has an uncanny resemblance to dad, and it's great to see Brady spending some quality time with Vivian, who has also been spending time with her mom, Gisele Bündchen, and the supermodel's new baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
Brady showed pure class by thanking his ex-wife Bündchen, Vivian and Benjamin's mother, and Bridget Moynahan, Jack's mom, this past Mother's Day by thanking all of the "incredible moms I'm so lucky to have in my life" with a heart emoji.
FOX Sports' $375 million man realizes that the most important job of all is being a great father.
