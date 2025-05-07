Tom Brady's kids pose one question that crushes him after Gisele Bündchen divorce
No matter how rich you are as the NFL QB GOAT, being a good dad is what matters most.
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, an icon for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an impeccable approval rating by football fans everywhere, at least when he played, found that out the hard way when the current $375 million No. 1 FOX Sports analyst decided it would be a good idea to have a roast on Netflix.
Great idea for fame after football. A terrible idea for an extremely famous father coming out of a contentious and public divorce with an equally extremely famous supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen.
"The Roast of Tom Brady" was a smashing success for Netflix, but at what cost to Brady's three kids - Jack, 17, that he had with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12.
After countless inappropriate jokes about Bündchen, 44, and Moynahan, 54, throughout the roast, Brady's children were not happy, asking the 47-year-old real-life Benjamin Button, "What was the point of that?"
Brady went on to say on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive," that before that moment, he was on "cloud nine" thinking he crushed it. Afterwards, the fame-seeker realized as a parent, he had "f**ked up."
It was like "a stake through the heart."
To be fair to Brady, it also must have been hard to see Bündchen move on with her former jiu jitsu instructor turned boyfriend Joaquim Valente, with whom she recently had her third child with in Miami.
Whether in the booth or with parenting, Brady is always looking to improve - the latter of course being the only one that truly really matters in the end.
