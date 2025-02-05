Joaquim Valente net worth: How much is Gisele Bündchen's boyfriend worth?
Joaquim Valente may have his name in the headlines often due to his relationship with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, but that hasn't stopped him from finding success in his own field.
The Barry University graduate started training in jiu-jitsu and other martial arts forms at a very young age — and continued following that passion until it became his profession. Valente's skills in the sport have garnered him an incredible following — and earned him a pretty penny on top of it.
Here is everything you need to know about Joaquim Valente's worth.
Joaquim Valente's net worth
As of 2025, Valente has an estimated net worth between $1 million and $5 million according to Marca. A majority of his wealth is due to his achievements as a jiu-jitsu instructor — which eventually led to his romantic encounter with Bündchen in 2023.
RELATED: Gisele Bündchen net worth: How much is Tom Brady's ex-wife worth?
Valente trained in jiu-jitsu under legendary Grandmaster Hélio Gracie. In 2007, he earned a professor title in jiu-jitsu — an honor that only 27 others have achieved in 75 years.
After earning a degree in criminology, he co-founded the Valente Brothers Academy that has trained hundreds of students — including members of the United States Military. Valente also does classes for younger students. It was through this avenue that he met Bündchen's son and eventually Bündchen herself, who began to take classes and study the philosophies of the sport.
After dating for two years, Valente and Bündchen reportedly welcomed their first child together in 2025 per TMZ. This marked Bündchen's third biological child following her relationship with ex-husband Tom Brady — whom she had two children with. During her marriage to Brady, Bündchen was the stepmom of Brady's son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Valente's net worth has since quadrupled now that he is linked to Bündchen, but his achievements in the jiu-jitsu world prior to the relationship are not to be ignored.
