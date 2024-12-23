The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenee delete social media amid online criticism

Colorado football star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and his fiancée Leanna Lenee have had enough of the internet rumors and criticism about their relationship.

Josh Sanchez

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. / Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

Colorado football star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is setting his boundaries.

Since winning the Heisman, it's been a whirlwind for the Buffaloes two-way star as online critics have begun fabricating rumors, making assumptions, and openly criticizing his relations with longtime girlfriend turned fiancée Leanna Lenee.

Lenee released a lengthy TikTok video defending her and Hunter's relationship, but that made the social media trolls come even harder.

Hunter defended his fiancée on a Twitch stream saying, "I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl's been with me for five years," Hunter said during the stream. "Y'all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man."

Despite their efforts to be left alone, the criticism amplified and now Hunter and Lenee has had enough.

Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee, Colorado football
Leanna Lenee/Instagram

On Sunday, bother Hunter and Lenee deactivated their social media accounts to take a break from the onslaught of messages they have been receiving -- even some commentary from prominent figures in the sports and entertainment world.

Hopefully stepping away from social media will give the couple a much-needed break from the outside noise.

Hunter had said on his stream that the constant commentary on his relationship, especially from people who don't know him or Leanna, has been exhausting. Sometimes you just need a break.

Josh Sanchez
