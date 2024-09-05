Taylor Swift Arriving at Ravens-Chiefs Led to Everyone Making Same Joke About NFL
The 2024 NFL season opener Thursday night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens marked the return of reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson, and the bright lights of primetime football.
Of course, it also meant the viral photos and videos of the world's most famous Chiefs fan, Taylor Swift, entering Arrowhead Stadium are so back.
Just more than an hour before kickoff, Rob Collins of FOX 4 in Kansas City was among those on the scene to capture video to officially launch the 2024 season.
Swift, the winner of too many industry awards to count, began dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce last summer. She showed up to 13 Chiefs games last year and was on the field to celebrate Kansas City's 25–22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
NFL fans all dropped the same joke about Swift's arrival: The NFL is now officially back.
Bring on Year 2 of Swiftie-mania.