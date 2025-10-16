The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce makes fun of brother Jason after scary Eagles return weightlifting fail

The former Philadelphia All-Pro center returns to train at the team facilities to see if he’s still got it. It didn’t all go as planned.

Matt Ryan

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks with the media after the first day of training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on July 26, 2023.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks with the media after the first day of training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on July 26, 2023.

Jason Kelce played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles making seven Pro Bowls and six first-team All-Pro selections at center before retiring in 2024. He wanted to know if he still has what it takes to make it through an NFL workout and his return to test his skills with his former team didn’t all go to plan.

The 37-year-old Jason, whose younger brother Travis Kelce still plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, played at 295 pounds. He revealed he’s now at 265 in an episode of his “New Heights” podcast with Travis and can fit into his brother’s clothes.

Jason Kelc
Jason Kelce is down 30 pounds since playing.

A slimmer Jason returned to the Eagles training facilities to work with a trainer testing where his skills are today. In the videos below (scroll through) his footwork needed a little work, but he’s faster than he’s ever been. He did make it through a few squats before a scary fail at 505 pounds where he had to roll the bar off his neck.

Jason wrote, “I can’t tell you how embarrassed and ashamed I am that I got pinned by 505,” to which Travis made fun of him saying, “😂😂😂😂 the face during that last squat got me.”

Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce/Instagram

It could’ve ended way worse for Jason with that much weight. In the end, he can be embarrassed by it and former college teammate at Cincinnati brother can make fun of him for it.

Travis and Jason Kelc
Denny Medley-Imagn Images

