Travis Kelce makes fun of brother Jason after scary Eagles return weightlifting fail
Jason Kelce played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles making seven Pro Bowls and six first-team All-Pro selections at center before retiring in 2024. He wanted to know if he still has what it takes to make it through an NFL workout and his return to test his skills with his former team didn’t all go to plan.
The 37-year-old Jason, whose younger brother Travis Kelce still plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, played at 295 pounds. He revealed he’s now at 265 in an episode of his “New Heights” podcast with Travis and can fit into his brother’s clothes.
RELATED: Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Ed Kelce in Chiefs’ big Lions win
A slimmer Jason returned to the Eagles training facilities to work with a trainer testing where his skills are today. In the videos below (scroll through) his footwork needed a little work, but he’s faster than he’s ever been. He did make it through a few squats before a scary fail at 505 pounds where he had to roll the bar off his neck.
RELATED: Jason Kelce shares heartfelt 'Happy Gilmore 2' message to dad Ed and Travis
Jason wrote, “I can’t tell you how embarrassed and ashamed I am that I got pinned by 505,” to which Travis made fun of him saying, “😂😂😂😂 the face during that last squat got me.”
It could’ve ended way worse for Jason with that much weight. In the end, he can be embarrassed by it and former college teammate at Cincinnati brother can make fun of him for it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words