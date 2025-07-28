Jason Kelce shares heartfelt 'Happy Gilmore 2' message to dad Ed and Travis
The Kelce family is showing each other mad love during what’s been a big weekend for them.
This past Friday, “Happy Gilmore 2” — the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 Adam Sandler classic “Happy Gilmore” premiered on Netflix. The movie featured cameo appearances from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, along with the Kelce family patriarch, Ed. Though retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce doesn’t make an appearance, he still showed love for his brother and dad from afar.
Jason took to Instagram to share a picture of Travis, Sandler, and Ed on set, calling it “one of [his] favorite photos ever taken.”
“Just so surreal seeing these 3 together,” Jason wrote in the post’s caption. “Congrats to the sandman for bringing Happy back to life in glorious fashion, haven’t looked forward to movie this much in awhile. And congrats to my brother for nailing his role and being involved in the sequel to one of the pinnacles of our childhood.”
But of course, Jason couldn’t help but crack a joke about Travis’ character — a waiter with a mean streak. “I’ve never loved and hated a waiter so much!”
Meanwhile, Travis is currently at training camp, where he was spotted with a new hairdo ahead of the upcoming NFL season. He had quite a busy off-season, as evidenced by a cutesy photoset with pictures of him and girlfriend Taylor Swift on date nights and hangouts.
Let’s hope all this good juju brings the Chiefs a strong season this fall.
