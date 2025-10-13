Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Ed Kelce in Chiefs’ big Lions win
Taylor Swift finally revealed herself at one of Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games. In Sunday night’s big win over the Detroit Lions, Swift had a sweet moment with her future father-in-law Ed Kelce and was seen in the family’s suite.
The 35-year-old recording artist has been in incognito mode this season and skipping road games since her engagement to the Chiefs star tight end in August. She’s been to home games, but snuck in through “hidden walls” and hasn’t been shown by cameras like last season.
Swift has been seen in public, however, rocking matching fits with Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes for her 30th birthday, and her stunning fit upstaged Patrick’s big 3-0 celebration, as well at Travis and Patrick’s new Kansas City steakhouse. She was even spotted at Arrowhead Stadium with Travis, but for a college football game where he was booed in his home stadium with her by his side.
For Sunday’s big game under the lights vs. the Lions back in the same stadium, Swift made her “debut” for the cameras. She was even spotted with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
It was her sweet hug with Kelce’s dad Ed that certainly stood out in a touching moment.
She also rocked that black Chiefs fit.
She was a lucky charm, too, as the Chiefs won 30-17 and Kelce had a big game with six catches for 78 yards..
It’s good to see Swift “back” at Chiefs games in the public spotlight. The Chiefs are home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 19. Will Swift be at that game, too?
