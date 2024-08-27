Travis Kelce's new horse has Taylor Swift's name written all over it — literally
Travis Kelce just acquired a “significant share” of a racehorse in a purchase that just had to be inspired by his girlfriend Taylor Swift.
With a name like Swift Delivery, it’s no surprise Kelce couldn’t resist the urge to get in on the ownership of the 3-year-old gelding. Team Valor International CEO and founder Barry Irwin announced the purchase on Friday, August 23 in a press release shared with Blood Horse.
The actual owners of Swift Delivery are Team Valor and Gary Barber, though the New Heights podcast star and the Zoldan Family — who own pyrotechnic retailer Phantom Fireworks — now also hold shares.
Kelce has a longstanding friendship with Alex Zoldan, son of Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan, who also comes from Ohio. The Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? host was even seen attending the Kentucky Derby with the Zoldans in May of this year.
Swift Delivery — the son of racehorses Not This Time and Raegen Harper — has already secured a win for Team Valor and Barber in a race held at Woodbine on July 19, as reported by Blood Horse.
The first stakes race for Swift Delivery — and first with Kelce as part owner — is set to take place on August 31 at the Toronto Cup.
Kelce’s latest purchase comes after he and brother Jason Kelce signed a new deal with Wondery — a podcast platform owned by Amazon — for their wildly popular podcast, New Heights.
The brothers haven’t commented on the actual figures of the deal. However, many outlets, including Variety, have reported that acquiring New Heights cost the platform more than $100 million.
