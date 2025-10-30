Trey Yesavage's gf Taylor predicted 'best day' for Blue Jays pitcher before Game 5
Following the Toronto Blue Jays' marathon 6 hour and 39 minute Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, they bounced back to even the series with a 6-2 win in Game 4.
For Game 5 at Dodgers Stadium on Oct. 29, the Blue Jays tapped rookie phenom Trey Yesavage to start. The 22-year-old, who made just four major league starts before the postseason started, has come up huge for Toronto.
Yesavage started Game 1 of the World Series, during which he confidently struck out Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani during his first at-bat.
Yesavage pitched a total of four innings in Game 1. He allowed two earned runs, three walks, and recorded five striktous in Toronto's 11-4 victory.
Looking ahead to his second World Series start in Game 5, Frick seems to know he was destined for a huge night.
During the sixth inning, Yesavage tied the rookie World Series record by registering his 11th strikeout. He also became the first rookie in World Series history to strikeout five consecutive batters.
Frick, whom Yesavage refers to as his "biggest fan," shared a simple message before Game 5 started. She wrote, "BEST DAY EVER," after the Blue Jays announced Yesavage as the starter, and she was not wrong.
Yesavage's 35 strikeouts are the most in a single postseason by a rookie pitcher in MLB history, per Just Baseball, a stat shared before he started the seventh inning on Wednesday night.
