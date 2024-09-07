Tyreek Hill challenges his wife — and director Randall Emmett — to an electric game of pickleball in Vegas
It was husband vs. wife (and famous Hollywood director!) at the Franklin Pickleball Experience in Las Vegas.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill not only teamed up against his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, at the recent charity event, but he competed against well-known film producer and pickleball enthusiast Randall Emmett — who played as Vaccaro’s partner.
While the NFL star may play a mean game on the field, he ultimately was no match for Emmett and Vaccaro on the pickleball court — despite his formidable speed.
“Tyreek was kind enough to let us have this one,” "The Irishman" producer quipped about his and Vaccaro’s win against her husband. “It was all about fun and supporting a great cause.”
The tournament may have featured big names and a fierce, yet light-hearted competition, but ultimately Emmett, Hill, and Vaccaro were all there to support a good cause: raising funds for youth sports programs. (The event was made possible through the Midnight in the Switchgrass director’s partnership with pickleball equipment company Franklin Sports.)
