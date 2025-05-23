UCLA star Lauren Betts celebrates 5-star phenom sister Sienna’s big moment
Lauren Betts was a proud sister on Thursday for sister Sienna Betts’ big moment. Next school year they’ll be college teammates for the UCLA Bruins.
The college All-American Lauren pulled out all the stops to get her 5-star recruit and McDonald’s All-America Game MVP sister to UCLA after Sienna upset when Lauren transferred from the Stanford Cardinal.
The 6-foot-7 Lauren had a tremendous season for UCLA, leading the school to its first ever Final Four. She averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds.
She’s one of three siblings with 6-foot-4 Sienna and 7-foot 2 Dylan.
Since the season ended Lauren’s had some bikini fun with her teammates, shown off a hippie Coachella throwback, and went glam casual in New York City.
For her sister Sienna’s graduation from Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado, a proud Lauren first posted the graduation moment.
Then Lauren posed with her sister on her big day in a sweet photo of the two.
The two will make quite the duo next season at UCLA. For now, it’s about Sienna’s big day that they were celebrating together.
