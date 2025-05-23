The Athlete Lifestyle logo

UCLA star Lauren Betts celebrates 5-star phenom sister Sienna’s big moment

The future Bruins teammates and basketball star sisters have a touching moment together.

Matt Ryan

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Richmond Spiders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Richmond Spiders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.

Lauren Betts was a proud sister on Thursday for sister Sienna Betts’ big moment. Next school year they’ll be college teammates for the UCLA Bruins

The college All-American Lauren pulled out all the stops to get her 5-star recruit and McDonald’s All-America Game MVP sister to UCLA after Sienna upset when Lauren transferred from the Stanford Cardinal

The 6-foot-7 Lauren had a tremendous season for UCLA, leading the school to its first ever Final Four. She averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds.

She’s one of three siblings with 6-foot-4 Sienna and 7-foot 2 Dylan.

The Betts siblings
The Betts siblings / Lauren Betts/Instagram

Since the season ended Lauren’s had some bikini fun with her teammates, shown off a hippie Coachella throwback, and went glam casual in New York City.

For her sister Sienna’s graduation from Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado, a proud Lauren first posted the graduation moment.

Sienna Betts
Lauren Betts/Instagram

Then Lauren posed with her sister on her big day in a sweet photo of the two.

Lauren Betts and Sienna Betts
Lauren Betts/Instagram

The two will make quite the duo next season at UCLA. For now, it’s about Sienna’s big day that they were celebrating together. 

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

