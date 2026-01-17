USC legend Matt Leinart ‘not ok’ after lookalike QB son Cole leaves for college

It seems like just yesterday Matt Leinart was the quarterback for the USC Trojans winning a Heisman Trophy and two national championships. That was 2003-2005, and now it’s 2026 and his son just left for college to play QB himself. How time flies, and it made Leinart super emotional.

Oct 9, 2004; Los Angeles, CA, USA, Leinart is a legend at USC. | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Now another Leinart will be throwing passes in college as Cole Leinart out of Redondo Beach, California, is a promising recruit off to play for the SMU Mustangs.

Welcome to the 214, @Cole__Leinart! pic.twitter.com/Y50uTR5erA — SMU Football (@SMUFB) December 3, 2025

He also looks just like his dad both in body and on the field.

Cole Leinart throws his first TD of the year for Redondo Union! pic.twitter.com/AxdKtzqyfG — qwik11hoops (@qwik11hoops) September 28, 2024

Now, the three-star recruit is enrolled early in college. While it’s not USC, Matt will now be cheering on the Mustangs.

From shining at camp to enrolling early, the SMU staff details what they liked about the California prospect.https://t.co/LS97sYiwvO pic.twitter.com/4ASVzIzw2K — OnThePonyExpress - SMU Mustangs (@SMUMustangsOn3) December 9, 2025

After Cole left for Dallas, Texas, Matt had an emotional post talking about not being ok.:

“My son left for College yesterday. I’m on my way out there now. I am not ok. This is the hardest thing that I have ever done. There’s a million emotions running through my mind just hoping I did enough as a dad to prepare him. I think that’s just human. I already miss the daily stuff we take for granted, getting him up for school, hanging in our garage playing video games, making him breakfast, etc. Be there for your little ones, soak up every moment you have, never say no and enjoy because it goes way too fast!”

My son left for College yesterday. I’m on my way out there now. I am not ok. This is the hardest thing that I have ever done. There’s a million emotions running through my mind just hoping I did enough as a dad to prepare him. I think that’s just human. I already miss the… — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) January 17, 2026

Leinart now has four kids

Cole is Leinart’s first child and his only one with ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron, who was a basketball player at USC. They had him in 2006 shortly after the QB was drafted 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Nov 13, 2007; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Matt Leinart’s ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron of Southern California (11). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Leinart would marry Josie Loren in 2018 and they now have three children together including a baby girl, Camila, in February, 2025, to go with son Carson, January of 2020, and son Cannon, May of 2021.

