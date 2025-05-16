The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant’s endearing reaction to daughter Natalia’s full-glam pink fit

The youngest daughter of Kobe Bryant has mom reacting to her latest magazine photo shoot.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant with daughter Natalia to watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant with daughter Natalia to watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Natalia Bryant graduated from the University of Southern California on Thursday with a degree in film. Before that, though, an article about the model with some serious fits dropped the same morning. Natalia’s mom Vanessa reacted to one of the photos with an endearing response.

The oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa looks so much like mom, and they have been hanging out together lately like their matching all-black ski fits for a trip with Kobe’s former teammate and good friend Pau Gasol and his family, and then going cowgirl fit twins for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Bryant, Sabrina Ionescu, Natalia Bryant
Vanessa with Natalia and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu / Sabrina Ionescu/Instagram

Natalia, 22, is paving her own path and looking so grown-up now as a college graduate. She even just posed with singer Ciara at a swanky Tory Burch Beverly Hills party.

Ciara and Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

For her full-glam magazine photo shoot rocking a new hairstyle, mom picked out the pic of Natalia in a pink fit and dropped the smiling sun on it with the Snoop Dogg song “Beautiful” featuring Pharrell.

Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

What an amazing photo. Mom has a lot to be proud of with her graduate and model daughter.

Somewhere, Kobe is smiling, too.

Kobe and Natalia Bryan
Kobe with his daughter Natalia during the media availability for the 2013 NBA All-Star game at the George R. Brown Convention Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

