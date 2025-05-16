Vanessa Bryant’s endearing reaction to daughter Natalia’s full-glam pink fit
Natalia Bryant graduated from the University of Southern California on Thursday with a degree in film. Before that, though, an article about the model with some serious fits dropped the same morning. Natalia’s mom Vanessa reacted to one of the photos with an endearing response.
The oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa looks so much like mom, and they have been hanging out together lately like their matching all-black ski fits for a trip with Kobe’s former teammate and good friend Pau Gasol and his family, and then going cowgirl fit twins for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant gives lookalike mom Vanessa shoutout with Dodgers fit photo
Natalia, 22, is paving her own path and looking so grown-up now as a college graduate. She even just posed with singer Ciara at a swanky Tory Burch Beverly Hills party.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia posts amazing mom Vanessa throwback photo
For her full-glam magazine photo shoot rocking a new hairstyle, mom picked out the pic of Natalia in a pink fit and dropped the smiling sun on it with the Snoop Dogg song “Beautiful” featuring Pharrell.
What an amazing photo. Mom has a lot to be proud of with her graduate and model daughter.
Somewhere, Kobe is smiling, too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’