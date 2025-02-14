Vanessa Bryant, lookalike daughter Natalia share sweet moment at USC basketball game
The stars were out for the No. 6 USC Trojans women’s basketball game at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, for the big showdown with the No. 1 UCLA Bruins. Two of those stars were mother and daughter Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant.
Vanessa, 42, sat courtside with Natalia, 22, who is a USC film student, to watch a Kobe-like performance from JuJu Watkins. After the game — a Trojans 71-60 victory — the oldest daughter of Kobe, Natalia, posted an epic photo of Watkins from her seat.
Natalia and mom, who look so much alike like in this photo, have recently been seen together taking in a Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS playoff game in another sweet mother-daughter moment.
On Thursday night, Vanessa was there rocking a red USC sweater while Natalia was in the USC red-colored top and some black jeans. The team shared this amazing picture on Instagram.
The stars like actor Kevin Hart, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, and new Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum were also in attendance. Here’s another look at Vanessa as well.
You can definitely see mom and Kobe in her.
Kobe would’ve loved to have watched Watkins play as a girl dad and women’s basketball advocate, and of course Gianna, too, who could’ve been the next great one. Watkins finished the night with 38 points, 11 rebounds, and a staggering 8 blocks.
With the stars out, Natalia and Vanessa definitely stood out in the crowd together as they always do when they hang out.
