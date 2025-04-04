The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s model daughter Natalia oozes class in grown-up fit selfie at event

The oldest daughter of the late NBA legend and USC film student shows off another winning look at an event.

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Natalia Bryant looks so grown up now at just 22 years old.

She’s the oldest daughter of the late, great Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and carving her own path as a professional model and a film major at USC. While Natalia was a star volleyball player in high school, she gave up sports to focus on her career path.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.

She can also certainly rock a fit like her sophisticated look with a Lakers flare to it, and her black gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars party, and when she oozed class in her shoestring crop top.

When she’s not at school or modeling, Natalia is hanging with mom Vanessa and her two younger sisters Bianca, 8, and Capri, 5. She recently was seen rocking a special Philadelphia Eagles shirt with mom while rooting on dad’s favorite team in the Super Bowl, and then sharing a moment with her while watching a USC women’s basketball game , and then in matching black ski fits with Vanessa while the family went on a ski trip with Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol and his family,

Sabrina Ionescu, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant
Sabrina Ionescu poses with the Bryant family at the 2024 Olympics.

In her latest photo on Instagram, Natalia blended class with beauty in her jeans and blazer selfie at a Bryedo dinner event.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

She looks like both dad and mom so much. She’s also much taller than mom.

Natalia has said she wants to have a career in film. She can do whatever she puts her mind to — she’s got that Mamba Mentality built in her DNA.

Vanessa Bryant Natalia Bryant
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant out at dinner together.
