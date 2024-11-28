Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s super sweet birthday posts with Pau Gasol’s son
Kobe Bryant’s bond with Pau Gasol was more than just teammates, they were brothers. Gasol is like an uncle to the Bryant family, making Kobe’s daughter Natalia Bryant a big aunt to Gasol’s kids.
After the tragedy in 2020 and the loss of his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate and his daughter Gigi, Gasol has remained close to the Bryants.
Natalia is now 21 years old and a film student at USC and a model. She really looks just like mom Vanessa and has come into her own with sophisticated looks like her campus wear, and stunning fits like her shoestring tank top she rocked while on Thanksgiving break.
She also has shared many sweet mother-daughter moments with Vanessa where the two dressed up for a wedding looking like twins and took in a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game together. When Natalia isn’t at school, she’s helping mom raise her sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4.
Gasol and his wife Cat McDonnell also have two young children, a son named Max and a daughter named Elisabet Gianna. They are expecting their third child in fall 2024. Max just turned two, and Vanessa wished him a sweet happy birthday followed by Natalia.
How cute are they together!
Of course, Pau and Kobe won back-to-back championships in 2009-2010. The Spaniard Gasol is now 44, where Kobe would’ve been 46 if alive today.
Kobe’s family carries on the bond they forged and these sweet birthday messages show just how close they remain.
