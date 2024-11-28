The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s super sweet birthday posts with Pau Gasol’s son

The late Lakers legend’s former teammate is family to the Bryants, and Natalia a big aunt to his kids.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant, daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant reacts before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant reacts before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant’s bond with Pau Gasol was more than just teammates, they were brothers. Gasol is like an uncle to the Bryant family, making Kobe’s daughter Natalia Bryant a big aunt to Gasol’s kids.

After the tragedy in 2020 and the loss of his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate and his daughter Gigi, Gasol has remained close to the Bryants.

Natalia is now 21 years old and a film student at USC and a model. She really looks just like mom Vanessa and has come into her own with sophisticated looks like her campus wear, and stunning fits like her shoestring tank top she rocked while on Thanksgiving break.

Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryan
Pau Gasol (right) is presented the 2023 Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award by Vanessa Bryant (center) during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

She also has shared many sweet mother-daughter moments with Vanessa where the two dressed up for a wedding looking like twins and took in a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game together. When Natalia isn’t at school, she’s helping mom raise her sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns with USC sorority look

Gasol and his wife Cat McDonnell also have two young children, a son named Max and a daughter named Elisabet Gianna. They are expecting their third child in fall 2024. Max just turned two, and Vanessa wished him a sweet happy birthday followed by Natalia.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instgram
Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury

How cute are they together!

Of course, Pau and Kobe won back-to-back championships in 2009-2010. The Spaniard Gasol is now 44, where Kobe would’ve been 46 if alive today.

Kobe’s family carries on the bond they forged and these sweet birthday messages show just how close they remain.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside

Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21

Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game

Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships