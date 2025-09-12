The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, fiancée Katya Kuropas welcome baby boy in adorable photos

The Minnesota quarterback has had a big week both on and off the field, getting his first NFL win and becoming a dad.

Matt Ryan

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) practices before the game at Soldier Field.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) practices before the game at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

What a week for J.J. McCarthy. He not only played in his first NFL game and started for the Minnesota Vikings while leading the team to a big win, but he and his fiancée Katya Kuropas welcomed their first child.

The couple has been together since high school in Illinois and they announced Kuropas was pregnant with a boy back in May.

Kuropas was McCarthy’s No. 1 fan when he was the quarterback of the Michigan Wolverines, cheering him on at games and sharing a special moment after he won the 2024 national championship.

J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropa
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy kisses his girlfriend Katya Kuropas to celebrate the Wolverines' 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 22-year-old quarterback missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus in his right knee after the Vikings took him at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had quite the first start on Monday night, throwing for two touchdowns and running in one all in the 4th quarter in a 27-24 comeback win over their division rival the Chicago Bears.

While that was quite the exciting feat, the week got even better as Kuropas gave birth to their baby and they announced him to the world on Friday. Kuropas wrote on Instagram with McCarthy, “Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy. The sweetest, most perfect gift form God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents.”

Within the photos was the sweetest one of McCarthy with Rome.

J.J. McCarthy with baby Rome
Katya Kuropas and J.J. McCarthy/Instagram

Dad missed practice on Thursday for the birth, but is expected to play in the first home game Sunday, September 14, vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Congrats to the happy couple and welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy.

Katya Kuropas, NFL WAGs, Minnesota Vikings, JJ McCarthy
Katya Kuropas / Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

