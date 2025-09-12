Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, fiancée Katya Kuropas welcome baby boy in adorable photos
What a week for J.J. McCarthy. He not only played in his first NFL game and started for the Minnesota Vikings while leading the team to a big win, but he and his fiancée Katya Kuropas welcomed their first child.
The couple has been together since high school in Illinois and they announced Kuropas was pregnant with a boy back in May.
Kuropas was McCarthy’s No. 1 fan when he was the quarterback of the Michigan Wolverines, cheering him on at games and sharing a special moment after he won the 2024 national championship.
The 22-year-old quarterback missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus in his right knee after the Vikings took him at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had quite the first start on Monday night, throwing for two touchdowns and running in one all in the 4th quarter in a 27-24 comeback win over their division rival the Chicago Bears.
While that was quite the exciting feat, the week got even better as Kuropas gave birth to their baby and they announced him to the world on Friday. Kuropas wrote on Instagram with McCarthy, “Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy. The sweetest, most perfect gift form God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents.”
Within the photos was the sweetest one of McCarthy with Rome.
Dad missed practice on Thursday for the birth, but is expected to play in the first home game Sunday, September 14, vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
Congrats to the happy couple and welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy.
