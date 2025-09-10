J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya has rare comment on Vikings QB's '1-0' post
J.J. McCarthy made a splash in his first NFL game in his first start with the Minnesota Vikings. He had an amazing fourth quarter on the road vs. the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football under the bright lights to lead them to victory. On Tuesday, he posted a few special photos that his longtime fiancée commented on.
McCarthy, 22, missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus in his right knee. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after leading the Michigan Wolverines to a perfect season and a national championship. After that game he had a moment with his then-girlfriend Katya Kuropas with whom he’s been with since high school in Illinois.
Just days later after that moment, he’d propose to her. Now, his fiancée and the quarterback are expecting their first child, a boy, any day now.
As Kuropas is almost due, she didn’t travel to the game to see McCarthy play. And play he did, throwing for 143 yards, with two touchdowns and another rushing with all coming in the fourth quarter and equaling a 27-24 win and a 1-0 start to his career.
McCarthy posted some pictures from the game and locker room the day after with the simple caption, “1-0”.
Kuropas would comment on the photos: “You’re pretty cool 😉”
No doubt, Vikings fans would agree.
McCarthy will have his first game in front of the home fans this Sunday, September 14, when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. “Pretty cool” J.J. will look to start 2-0. Whether or not Kuropas is able to attend remains to be seen.
