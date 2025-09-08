The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Who is Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas?

The Minnesota QB is making his NFL debut on Monday Night Football after missing his rookie season. Meet his No. 1 fan who will be cheering him on.

Matt Ryan

Then-Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy kisses his girlfriend Katya Kuropas to celebrate the Wolverines' 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Then-Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy kisses his girlfriend Katya Kuropas to celebrate the Wolverines' 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings with a torn minescus in hir right knee. On Monday Night Football he will be front and center for his first game as the Vikings starting quarterback at the Chicago Bears.

While McCarthy is doing his thing, his fiancée Katya Kuropas will be cheering him on.

J.J. McCarth
McCarthy will wear his Vikings game in a regular season game for the first time. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Learn more about the woman behind 22-year-old QB.

RELATED: Katya Kuropas, Vikings' JJ McCarthy's fiancée, turns heads at training camp

They are high school sweethearts

They both attended Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois, where they met. He’d transfer to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for his senior year due to COVID-19, and they’d do a long distance relationship.

Here is a love post he had for her in 2021.

He proposed to her shortly after winning the national championship

McCarthy was the starting quarterback for the Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan Wolverines team that won the national championship in 2024 by defeating the Washington Huskies. Katya Kuropas was there for the big moment as seen in the main image of this story.

Just 11 days later they’d announce their engagement on Instagram with this post:

They are expecting their first child due soon

In May, they announced Kuropas is pregnant with a boy: “The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier 🩵🍼.”

On Monday night, a new era in their relationship will begin with him as the Vikings starting quarterback.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships