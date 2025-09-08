Who is Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas?
J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings with a torn minescus in hir right knee. On Monday Night Football he will be front and center for his first game as the Vikings starting quarterback at the Chicago Bears.
While McCarthy is doing his thing, his fiancée Katya Kuropas will be cheering him on.
Learn more about the woman behind 22-year-old QB.
RELATED: Katya Kuropas, Vikings' JJ McCarthy's fiancée, turns heads at training camp
They are high school sweethearts
They both attended Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois, where they met. He’d transfer to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for his senior year due to COVID-19, and they’d do a long distance relationship.
Here is a love post he had for her in 2021.
He proposed to her shortly after winning the national championship
McCarthy was the starting quarterback for the Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan Wolverines team that won the national championship in 2024 by defeating the Washington Huskies. Katya Kuropas was there for the big moment as seen in the main image of this story.
Just 11 days later they’d announce their engagement on Instagram with this post:
They are expecting their first child due soon
In May, they announced Kuropas is pregnant with a boy: “The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier 🍼.”
On Monday night, a new era in their relationship will begin with him as the Vikings starting quarterback.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad