Who are Philip Rivers' 10 children now that Shaun Alexander announced his 14th?
Philip Rivers, it's your turn.
That was the prevailing joke after former NFL MVP and Seattle Seahawks running back legend Shaun Alexander revealed that he and his wife Valerie were expecting their 14th child to a stunned Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show.
"Number 14 is in the belly," Alexander said.
"Bussin' with the Boys" podcast star and NFL veteran Will Compton represented the common them, "Your move, Phillip [sic] Rivers."
For the record, the now 43-year-old eight-tie Pro Bowler and NFL Comeback Player of the Year, most associated with the Los Angeles Charger, then the San Diego version, has 10 children. Let's do a quick refresh for y'all.
Halle, 23
The oldest of the ten, Rivers and his wife Tiffany had her when they were both in college at North Carolina State.
Caroline, 20
Caroline was born in 2005, so Rivers had two children going into his second year in the NFL with the Chargers. Now that's an already busy household.
Grace, 19
Grace has the great nickname "Combo" since unlike her older sisters, who very much take after their mom, Grace is the perfect combination of Tiffany ahd Philp.
Gunner, 17
Following in his dad's footsteps, Philip Gunner is a big time, four-star recruit high school quarterback with offers from Auburn, Miami, and pop's alma mater, North Carolina State, among others.
Sarah, 15
No middle-child syndrome for Sarah being right in the middle.
“Sarah’s got a big personality, loves to talk,” Rivers told People. “She is chatty, and I say that in a good way.”
Peter, 14
RIvers describes Peter as an "old soul," and besides sports, he also enjoys hunting and fishing.
Rebecca, 11 (12 in Oct.)
"Becca" is said to be "strong willed' and reminds her parents of her older sister Caroline.
Clare, 9 (10 in Oct.)
Clare and Rebecca share the same exact birthday of October 28, two years apart. In a family of 10, they can't even get their own birthday!
Anna, 6
Tiffany said this fulfilled a family prophecy having a seventh girl.
“This is the third generation in Philip’s family, who has seven girls and two boys so we were pretty excited about that," Tiffany said at the time.
Andrew, 1 (2 in Oct.)
It was lucky No. 10 for the Rivers on October 30, 2023.
"It doesn’t matter if it’s the first child or the 10th child," Rivers said. "It’s an awesome miracle every time. Everyone is home now, and everyone is good.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing