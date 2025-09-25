The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Who are Philip Rivers' 10 children now that Shaun Alexander announced his 14th?

Everyone had the joke when former NFL MVP and Seattle Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander revealed he was having his 14th kid. It's your turn Mr. RIvers.

Matthew Graham

Nov 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum.
Nov 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philip Rivers, it's your turn.

That was the prevailing joke after former NFL MVP and Seattle Seahawks running back legend Shaun Alexander revealed that he and his wife Valerie were expecting their 14th child to a stunned Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show.

"Number 14 is in the belly," Alexander said.

"Bussin' with the Boys" podcast star and NFL veteran Will Compton represented the common them, "Your move, Phillip [sic] Rivers."

For the record, the now 43-year-old eight-tie Pro Bowler and NFL Comeback Player of the Year, most associated with the Los Angeles Charger, then the San Diego version, has 10 children. Let's do a quick refresh for y'all.

Philip Rivers, Tiffany Rivers
Aug 17, 2017; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (left) kisses his wife Tiffany Rivers during practice at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Halle, 23

The oldest of the ten, Rivers and his wife Tiffany had her when they were both in college at North Carolina State.

Caroline, 20

Caroline was born in 2005, so Rivers had two children going into his second year in the NFL with the Chargers. Now that's an already busy household.

Grace, 19

Grace has the great nickname "Combo" since unlike her older sisters, who very much take after their mom, Grace is the perfect combination of Tiffany ahd Philp.

Gunner, 17

Following in his dad's footsteps, Philip Gunner is a big time, four-star recruit high school quarterback with offers from Auburn, Miami, and pop's alma mater, North Carolina State, among others.

Sarah, 15

No middle-child syndrome for Sarah being right in the middle.

“Sarah’s got a big personality, loves to talk,” Rivers told People. “She is chatty, and I say that in a good way.”

Peter, 14

RIvers describes Peter as an "old soul," and besides sports, he also enjoys hunting and fishing.

Rebecca, 11 (12 in Oct.)

"Becca" is said to be "strong willed' and reminds her parents of her older sister Caroline.

Clare, 9 (10 in Oct.)

Clare and Rebecca share the same exact birthday of October 28, two years apart. In a family of 10, they can't even get their own birthday!

Anna, 6

Tiffany said this fulfilled a family prophecy having a seventh girl.

“This is the third generation in Philip’s family, who has seven girls and two boys so we were pretty excited about that," Tiffany said at the time.

Andrew, 1 (2 in Oct.)

It was lucky No. 10 for the Rivers on October 30, 2023.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s the first child or the 10th child," Rivers said. "It’s an awesome miracle every time. Everyone is home now, and everyone is good.”

Philip Rivers, Tiffany Rivers
Aug 17, 2017; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (left) and wife Tiffany Rivers during practice at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships