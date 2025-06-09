Who is Aaron Rodgers' possible secret wife Brittani?
The Pittsburgh Steelers formally announced they signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season.
The Steelers hope Rodgers, 41, still has something left in the tank after two unsuccessful seasons with the New York Jets and briefly contemplating hanging up his cleats for good.
Rodgers told ESPN's Pat McAfee in April that he wasn't sure about returning for his 21st season in the NFL as his "serious" relationship with Brittani deserved more attention.
"Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now my focus has been -- and will continue to be -- on my personal life," Rodgers said.
"I'm in a different phase of my life," he added. "I'm 41 years old, I’m in a serious relationship. I have off the field stuff going on that requires my attention."
When Rodgers showed up to the Steelers facility to sign his new contract on June 7, he proudly flashed a ring on that finger, sparking rumors that he secretly married Brittani.
So, who is this mysterious Brittani? Rodgers first mentioned his new relationship during a separate interview with McAfee in December 2024.
While discussing how he prefers to buy Christmas presents online instead of shopping at a mall, "There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet,” he said. “I was waiting on this to show up, it showed up today.”
The Super Bowl champ gushed abot being "in love." He added with a smile, "It's a good feeling boys. It is."
Rodgers first sparked marriage rumors after showing up to the Kentucky Derby with the same band on his ring finger last month.
The quarterback's new love, however, appears prefer life out of the spotlight, as the four-time league MVP revealed Brittani doesn't have social media.
Over the past year, Rodgers has been very careful about making comments on private life, especially after high profile relationships with former IndyCar Series driver Danica Patrick, actress Olivia Munn, and an engagement to "Big Little Lies" star Shailene Woodley.
