The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Who is Chauncey Billups' wife Piper after husband's shocking FBI arrest?

The NBA Hall of Fame player and current Portland Trail Blazers coach has a family back home that now has to deal with the fallout of his arrest.

Matt Ryan

Chauncey Billups and his wife, Piper, appear on the red carpet before the 140th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Chauncey Billups and his wife, Piper, appear on the red carpet before the 140th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

NBA Hall of Famer and current Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was arrested Thursday morning as part of an FBI investigation into illegal gambling.

The 49-year-old former Detroit Pistons Finals MVP in 2004 was the second arrest in the probe with Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier had also being taken into custody.

Billups is being accused of being a “Face Card” luring in unsuspecting poker players into a mob-led scheme where the illegal games were rigged.

RELATED: NBA’s Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Indicted in Mob-Linked Gambling Investigation

The man known as “Mr. Big Shot” played 17 seasons in the NBA with seven different teams, but was known for his time with the Pistons when they nearly won back-to-back championships. He made five All-Star teams and was inducted into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024.

Chauncey Billup
Feb 10, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Chauncey Billups looks up at his number with his family during the halftime retirement ceremony with his family. / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Billups has coached both as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers and currently as the head coach with the Trail Blazers for the last five seasons including the current one that opened with a 118-114 loss at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Chauncey Billup
Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups gives instructions to his team during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. / Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Now, he faces the biggest challenge of his life that will affect his family back home as well.

What do we know about his wife Piper Billups who is now having to deal with the arrest as well?

Piper stays out of the spotlight and doesn’t post on social media, but here’s what we know about her:

They met in high school

They met in Colorado when Billups went to George Washington High School and was named “Mr. Basketball” in the state three times.

They have three daughters

Cydney, Cenaiya, and Ciara. Cydney played soccer for the Texas Longhorns, while the other two girls are still teenagers.

She’s a realtor

She has her own real estate business in Denver, Colorado, where their main residence is.

Chauncey has a lot of answer to back home as well. More to come as the story develops.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships