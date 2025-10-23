Who is Chauncey Billups' wife Piper after husband's shocking FBI arrest?
NBA Hall of Famer and current Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was arrested Thursday morning as part of an FBI investigation into illegal gambling.
The 49-year-old former Detroit Pistons Finals MVP in 2004 was the second arrest in the probe with Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier had also being taken into custody.
Billups is being accused of being a “Face Card” luring in unsuspecting poker players into a mob-led scheme where the illegal games were rigged.
RELATED: NBA’s Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Indicted in Mob-Linked Gambling Investigation
The man known as “Mr. Big Shot” played 17 seasons in the NBA with seven different teams, but was known for his time with the Pistons when they nearly won back-to-back championships. He made five All-Star teams and was inducted into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024.
Billups has coached both as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers and currently as the head coach with the Trail Blazers for the last five seasons including the current one that opened with a 118-114 loss at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Now, he faces the biggest challenge of his life that will affect his family back home as well.
What do we know about his wife Piper Billups who is now having to deal with the arrest as well?
Piper stays out of the spotlight and doesn’t post on social media, but here’s what we know about her:
They met in high school
They met in Colorado when Billups went to George Washington High School and was named “Mr. Basketball” in the state three times.
They have three daughters
Cydney, Cenaiya, and Ciara. Cydney played soccer for the Texas Longhorns, while the other two girls are still teenagers.
She’s a realtor
She has her own real estate business in Denver, Colorado, where their main residence is.
Chauncey has a lot of answer to back home as well. More to come as the story develops.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS