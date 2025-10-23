Heat’s Terry Rozier Arrested Over FBI’s Sports Betting Investigation
Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested early Thursday morning at a hotel in Orlando, Fla., as part of an FBI investigation into a sports gambling ring, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
FBI director Kash Patel will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. ET along with the Eastern District of New York to announce arrests from the investigation.
Back in January, it was reported Rozier was under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York for potentially cooperating in an illegal sports betting scheme. On March 23, 2023, while a member of the Hornets, Rozier played just nine minutes and 34 seconds of game time and logged just five points, four rebounds and two personal fouls before leaving the game with a foot injury.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Michael Rosenberg, Rozier’s case is tied to Jontay Porter, the former Raptors forward who admitted to taking himself out of games in 2024 so gamblers could win prop bets.
The NBA found no violation of league rules in its own investigation.
Rozier, in his 11th NBA season, did not play due to a coach’s decision in Miami’s season-opening 125–121 loss to the Magic on Wednesday night.