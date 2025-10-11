Who is Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson's USWNT star wife Mallory?
All eyes will be on the Chicago Cubs at the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night in a decisive Game 5 of the NLDS. Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson will have a chance to shine under the bright lights. His wife Mallory Swanson knows all about being in the spotlight in big sporting events.
Dansby is known for his skills in field with with two gold gloves and two All-Star selections in his career. He also won a World Series title with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.
Mallroy — whose maiden name was Pugh — has won a World Cup with the USWNT in 2019 and an Olympic gold medal in the 2024 Summer Games in London.
Who is the woman behind Dansby Swanson who will be rooting on her man for Game 5?
She’s from Colorado and has athletic parents
She was raised in Highland Park, Colorado, and her mother was a long-distance runner while dad ran track and played football.
She plays professionally in the same city as Dansby
Since 2021 she’s played forward for the Chicago Stars FC in the Windy City. Dansby signed with the Cubs in 2023 ending their long-distance relationship.
They met on a blind date in 2017 set up by his Braves teammate
Jace Peterson set up Dansby with his sister-in-law and they’ve been together since. They went Instagram official in 2018.
He proposed to her in 2021 and they married in 2022
He had an epic balloon set up for the proposal.
And an epic wedding:
She’s pregnant with the couple’s first child
The 27-year-old soccer shared on Instagram Stories that she and the 31-year-old Dansby are expecting.
