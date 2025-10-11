Dansby Swanson's USWNT star wife Mallory shares cute Cubs couple photo before Game 5
Dansby Swanson is always competing with his wife for most successful person in their marriage.
We kid of course, but the Chicago Cubs shortstop is married to Mallory Swanson (maiden name Mallory Pugh), the hugely successful United States women's national soccer team and Chicago Stars striker.
Mrs. Swanson, 27, is a loyal Cubs WAG too as her two-time All-Star and World Series winning husband faces a do-or-die Game 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series, with the reigning WS champs Los Angeles Dodgers awaiting the winner.
The USWNT World Cup and Paris summer Olympics gold-medal winner is also pregnant, and she had that maternal glow in full effect in photos she shared on Instagram Stories with the 31-year-old two-time Gold Glove winner.
Mallory kept the caption simple with three heart emojis from the friendly confines of Wrigley Field after flying the "W" to force the Game 5.
Dansby has mostly been struggling in the postseason so far with 1 RBI and a meager .174 batting average, but a big performance tonight could make him a Chicago hero instantly.
The ESPN No. 14 ranked best women's soccer player in 2024 also shared a candid shot with her Wrigley buddies before having to be in enemy territory for the win or go home game in Milwaukee.
No matter what happens, with Mallory and her husband expecting their first child, they'll win regardless of the final score.
