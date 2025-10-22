Dodgers' Blake Snell's wife Haeley stuns on date night before World Series Game 1 start
Blake Snell is getting ready to start Game 1 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, October 24. Before taking off to Canada, however, he took in the Los Angeles Lakers home opener on Tuesday night with his wife Haeley.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been everything the Dodgers hoped for in the postseason when they went out and got him for 5-years, $182 million from the San Diego Padres. He’s 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts in three games pitched these playoffs.
Last series after the defending champions defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in a 4-game sweep in the NLCS, he celebrated with Haeley on the field.
Blake and Haeley just got married on January 11 of this year, and have two young kids born in June of 2024 and August of this year. He certainly has a lot to celebrate and be thankful for.
One more series with him leading the way in Game 1 would give him his first World Series ring.
Before the pressure of that start, he was seen sitting courtside at the Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night for the season opener.
Haeley was with him on the date night looking stunning by his side.
It may have been about the Lakers in LA on Tuesday, but come Friday it will be all about Snell and the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.
