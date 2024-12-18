Rhea Ripley has WWE fans wishing she would toss them around after viral post
Rhea Ripley may be headed for another championship showdown in WWE, but that hasn't stopped her from having some fun on social media from time to time.
The 28-year-old wrestling superstar, who has nicknamed herself "Mami" for her TV persona, shared a new post on Instagram that pulls back the curtain a bit on what some wrestlers do when they are off-camera.
In the video, which she shared on Tuesday, December 17, Ripley lifts up backstage reporter Cathy Kelley with ease and manhandles her into a wedding carry while boasting a big smile on her face. Kelley, draped up in a silk red dress, also cheesed it up a bit.
The WWE Universe quickly became obsessed with the video, which has since surpassed 4 million views and over 300K likes. Some fans even took to the comment section to express how much they wish Ripley were doing the same thing to them.
"IT SHOULDA BEEN MEEEEEEE," joked one person.
"I don't know who I'd rather be, Rhea or Cathy," stated another.
A third person begged, "Us next."
RELATED: Rhea Ripley shows why WWE fans call her 'Mami' with breathtaking attire for big event
Ripley rose as a fan-favorite in WWE ever since she became the standout player of the Judgment Day faction. Her biggest triumph came at WrestleMania 39 in 2023, when she dethroned Charlotte Flair to become WWE women's champion in what many called a Match of the Year contender. Ripley held that title through WrestleMania 40, but was forced to relinquish it after suffering a shoulder injury.
The last time Ripley competed was at the November 30 WWE Survivor Series PLE. At the event, picked up the win for her team in the WarGames matchup.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos