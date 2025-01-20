Ryan Day net worth: You'll never believe how much the Ohio State Buckeyes' football coach is worth
Ryan Day has a college football resume as impressive as anyone else.
The New Hampshire-born native began his days on the gridiron playing at Manchester Central High School, then took his talents to the University of New Hampshire in 1998, where he played quarterback for the school's Wildcats football team. He graduated in 2001 with a degree in business administration.
However, Day made a bigger mark on the sport when he started coaching, a career he excelled at. Not only that, Day's jump from athlete to coaching also included a hefty wage increase and his journey toward becoming a millionaire.
Here is everything to know about his net worth.
Ryan Day's net worth
As of 2025, Day has an estimated net worth of $65 million according to Marca. A large bulk of those earnings came from coaching Ohio State University's Buckeyes football team. Since becoming the popular school's head coach in 2019 he holds a 69-10 record but has yet to win a National Championship despite many Bowl game appearances.
Regarding his salary, Day signed a seven-year extension with Ohio State that runs through 2028. His annual salary is $10.2 million per season, which doesn't include a base salary of $2 million per year that he earns through bonuses and endorsements.
On top of his coaching pay, Day makes $5.69 million for media, promotions, and PR duties annually, as well as a $1 million retention bonus for remaining with the Buckeyes each year. He also earns more for the team's performance on and off the field. For example, Day gets a $1 million bonus if the Buckeyes win the National Championship Game. He would also get $350,000 for a semifinal appearance in the College Football Playoffs (CFP) and another $150,000 if players on his team earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Day has sponsorship deals with Kroger and Coca-Cola that net him a bigger profit. His focus on fundraising and NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) has helped Ohio State land corporate sponsors like American Eagle and Chipotle. Day also makes an additional $1.25 million from his apparel deal with Ohio State.
Due to his annual Salary, Day sits as one of college football's highest-paid coaches. In the 2024-2025 season, he finally got Ohio State to the National Championship Game against Notre Dame, a success that will most likely keep Day as the top school's leader for the foreseeable future.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message