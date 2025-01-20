College football today: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame schedule for Monday
It all comes down to this, as college football looks to wind up its annual schedule as Ohio State and Notre Dame face off to determine the national championship today.
In the process, one of those teams will make college football history by winning the sport’s first-ever 12-team playoff tournament.
Ohio State already made some history of that kind, winning the first College Football Playoff national championship in 2014, the school’s last title.
Notre Dame seeks its first national championship since the 1988 season, when current head coach Marcus Freeman was an infant, and is a title finalist for the second time this century.
Ohio State has looked like arguably the most dominant team in the playoff this year, beating its three postseason opponents by double digits each time out.
Notre Dame was all but talked out of the College Football Playoff by analysts after a surprise loss to Northern Illinois at home back in September.
But the Irish rebounded, winning 13 straight games to this point behind one of the country’s most productive defenses and one of the sport’s most productive ground attacks.
Here’s how you can watch Ohio State and Notre Dame face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game today.
College football today: National Championship Game schedule
National Championship Game
College Football Playoff
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Mon., Jan. 20 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Ohio State -8.5
Ohio State was in a dismal mood at the end of the regular season, as its Big Ten title hopes were foiled by a surprise loss, its fourth-straight, against arch rival Michigan despite being a huge favorite.
That loss had commentators wondering whether the Buckeyes were in the right state of mind to make a playoff run, a talking point the team put to bed right away.
Ohio State ran through SEC challenger Tennessee at home in the first round game, demolishing the Volunteers and their elite defense in a 42-17 rout.
It followed that up with a 20-point victory against Big Ten champion Oregon in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal, a game that also saw the Buckeyes avenge their loss to the Ducks in October.
Things were closer against Texas in the Cotton Bowl semifinal round, and the Longhorns were facing a goal to go situation parked against the goal line.
But edge rusher Jack Sawyer etched his name into Buckeye lore by stripping quarterback Quinn Ewers and returning the resulting fumble 83 yards for a touchdown.
Key to Ohio State’s dominance in the postseason has been its aggressive passing offense, working behind quarterback Will Howard and a cadre of blue-chip targets, led by freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith, who scored twice in the Rose Bowl while covering 187 yards.
Ohio State also ranks No. 1 nationally in total defense, allowing just 4.12 yards per play and is also tops in FBS surrendering 12.1 points on average from opponents.
It was all the rage to count Notre Dame out of the national title race after a stunning loss at home against MAC underdog Northern Illinois.
But the expansion of the College Football Playoff field allowed the Fighting Irish a chance to change that narrative, not losing again the rest of the way.
They pounced on Indiana in the first round game at home and dominated SEC champion Georgia in the quarterfinal before coming from behind to take down Penn State in the semifinal.
Notre Dame comes into the game ranked fourth nationally by averaging 5.83 yards per carry on the ground and is third in FBS in scoring 44 rushing touchdowns from its backs this year.
Sitting right behind the Buckeyes, the Fighting Irish rank second in college football in scoring defense averages, allowing opponents to score 14.1 points per game each time out.
What the models say
Most analytical football prediction models are siding with the Buckeyes to handle the Fighting Irish and to win the national championship.
That includes College Football Power Index, ESPN’s computer prediction tool that uses data points from both teams to simulate games 20,000 times and pick winners.
Ohio State is a narrow favorite over the Irish according to the index, coming out ahead in 55.3 percent of the computer’s updated simulations of the game.
But while it doesn’t foresee Notre Dame winning the game, it expects a close one, as the Irish still came out on top in a strong minority 44.7 percent of sims.
That also amounts to a close game on the scoreboard, according to the index.
When taking an average of its 20,000 simulations, Ohio State is projected to be just 1.9 points better than Notre Dame on the same field, according to the model’s latest forecast.
The same goes for the SP+ prediction model, which favors the Buckeyes, but by a close margin.
SP+ predicts that Ohio State will defeat Notre Dame by a projected score of 28 to 22 and expects the Buckeyes will win by an expected margin of 5.9 points.
Neither of those predictions would be enough for Ohio State to cover the spread against Notre Dame, given the latest odds for the national championship game today.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame odds
Ohio State is an 8.5 point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup.
FanDuel lists the total at 45.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -375 and for Notre Dame at +290 to win outright.
Ohio State: -8.5 (-106)
Notre Dame: +8.5 (-114)
Over 45.5 points: -110
Under 45.5 points: -110
