Saquon Barkley shares daughter's cute Eagles dance in celebration 'night, night' post
The Barkleys won the NFC Championship Game.
Saquon Barkley will not win NFL MVP, but it's obvious he's the main reason the Philadelphia Eagles are going to their second Super Bowl in three seasons in a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Not to mention the former hated NFC East rival New York Giants running back has turned into a Philly legend. Talk about a fairytale story.
RELATED: Barkley's rarely-seen son in gf Anna Congdon's arms at Eagles-Commanders game
After the Eagles dismantled the Washington Commanders, 55-23, it was time for Barkley, who had generally been on losing teams in New York, to enjoy the moment with his family. With his longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon and their two children, Jada, 6, and Saquon Jr., 2, they were all understandably beaming with excitement. The extra $250,000 didn't hurt either.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon rocks icy white fit for Eagles snow game
The star running back has been doing a pregame handshake with Jada all season, but for this huge victory, it was time to take it to the next level.
Barkley took to Instagram to share some of his favorite moments, including his Steph Curry-inspired "night, night" celebration on his last touchdown of three in another fantastic performance, a beautiful photo of the family after the game, and then an adorable dance routine by Jada, presumably with her aunt. (Jada's adorable dance is the third one in Barkley's carousel post in the hyperlink.)
The giddy star running back captioned the post, "NFC CHAMPIONS ☑️ 1 more to go … 🤞🏾🖤"
RELATED: Saquon Barkley's gf Anna Congdon slays schoolgirl fit with kids in Eagles NFC victory
The 27-year-old proud papa has competition on who is most excited for the Super Bowl, especially with his six-year-old daughter.
When Barkley first signed with the Eagles, he joked, "my daughter, when I told her that we were going to Philly. She kind of was just like, 'does that mean we're gonna win now?' And I just started smiling and I was like, 'hopefully.'"
Hopefully, for Eagles fans at least, the Barkleys and Jada have one more celebration left.
