Simone Biles, Alex Elea and More Best-Dressed Athletes at New York Fashion Week

Athletes are taking over New York Fashion Week.

New York Fashion Week runs from September 10 to September 15 across several venues in New York City. Designers like Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein, extended invitations to athletes to show up and support their looks for their Spring/Summer 2027 collections, including Simone Biles and Alex Elea.

Take a look below at the athletes who traded in the court (or gymnastic mat) for a spot in the front row at New York Fashion Week:

Simone Biles

Simone Biles went for a monochromatic plum look for her 2026 New York Fashion Week appearance. The 11-time Olympian attended the Simkhai Spring 2027 presentation and sat in the front row alongside tennis icon Venus Williams and New York Knicks star Tyler Kolek.

Biles' look consisted of a sleeveless A-line dress and matching high-knee boots. She wore her ombre-colored hair in a middle-parted low ponytail and kept her accessories to a minimum with a gold bracelet and two sets of diamond stud earrings.

Suni Lee

Suni Lee stepped into her best prep style on her way to the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show. The six-time Olympic medalist wore a white collared sweater, a blue blazer, and a tweed mini skirt.

She paired it with white chunky socks and black pointed heels. She added a small white sherpa bag with a top handle as the main accessory for the fit.

Alex Elea

Alex Elea continues to serve after her U.S. Open run. The tennis star wore a white button-down shirt and matching trousers to the Calvin Klein Collection Spring/Summer 2027 runway show.

She added a single black belt and a silver bag to finish the look.

Josh Hart

New York Knicks star Josh Hart showed up in his best prep attire for the Tommy Hilfiger show. The NBA champion wore khaki pants, a plain white T-shirt, and a navy blue and maroon varsity jacket that he paired with black loafers.

To complete the look, he wore a two-tone watch and a pair of diamond-studded earrings.

Jordan Clarkson

Fresh off an NBA championship, Jordan Clarkson, showed off his freshest New York style for the occasion. Instead of a traditional runway show for New York Fashion Week, Moncler hosted an opening to reveal its largest global flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

The Knicks star was spotted at the event and wore the brand's blue and orange puffer coat, an orange and black flannel zip-up sweater, and brown trousers dress pants. He accessorized the look with a silver chain and paired it with white sneakers.

Azzi Fudd

The People's Princess pulled up to the Coach show in style. Azzi Fuud wore a blue stripped button down shirt with a couple of buttons undone to reveal her black bra underneath. She wore white jeans, which she paired with a blue varsity jacket.

For accessories, the Dallas Wings star put on a silver necklace, silver chains on her jeans, a blue ring, and black sunglasses.

Jordan Chiles

Last but certainly not least, Jordan Chiles showed off her classy black feathered dress with matching rhinestone heels at the Simkhai show. The two-time Olympic gymnast channeled the balerina-esque look with a slicked-back bun and smoky eyes for her makeup look.

She also kept accessories to a minimum by only wearing a diamond studded earrings.