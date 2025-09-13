UConn star Azzi Fudd crushes sparkly miniskirt fit for NYFW
Azzi Fudd certainly knows how to bring the fire on and off the court. The UConn Huskies basketball star’s latest fit hit for New York Fashion Week is yet another winning look from the 22-year-old baller.
Fudd helped lead UConn to its first championship since 2016 and was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.
It’s been quite the offseason for Fudd as she hard launched her relationship with her former teammate and now WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers. Fudd turned heads at then WNBA draft supporting Bueckers in her unrecognizable glam makeover. She then had Bueckers swooning at the All-Star game with her head-turning fit.
Fudd would crush her ESPYs dress on the red carpet, and her US Open tank top while taken in some tennis. Now, it’s NYFW with an all-black sparkly miniskirt look.
Fudd just got back from traveling to China for Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s camp where she shared a special moment with him on the court.
She’s also having fun with her new UConn roommate, doing a TikTok dance with her while showing off the team’s new uniforms.
Fudd will be focused on basketball soon, but she’s been flexing why she’s a dual-threat on and off the court.
