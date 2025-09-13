The Athlete Lifestyle logo

UConn star Azzi Fudd crushes sparkly miniskirt fit for NYFW

The Huskies basketball star shows she’s just as smooth off the court for New York Fashion Week.

Matt Ryan

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final practice at Amalie Arena.
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final practice at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd certainly knows how to bring the fire on and off the court. The UConn Huskies basketball star’s latest fit hit for New York Fashion Week is yet another winning look from the 22-year-old baller.

Fudd helped lead UConn to its first championship since 2016 and was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

It’s been quite the offseason for Fudd as she hard launched her relationship with her former teammate and now WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers. Fudd turned heads at then WNBA draft supporting Bueckers in her unrecognizable glam makeover. She then had Bueckers swooning at the All-Star game with her head-turning fit.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Fudd helping Bueckers get ready during WNBA All-Star weekend. / Paige Bueckers/Instagram

Fudd would crush her ESPYs dress on the red carpet, and her US Open tank top while taken in some tennis. Now, it’s NYFW with an all-black sparkly miniskirt look.

Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

Fudd just got back from traveling to China for Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s camp where she shared a special moment with him on the court.

She’s also having fun with her new UConn roommate, doing a TikTok dance with her while showing off the team’s new uniforms.

Fudd will be focused on basketball soon, but she’s been flexing why she’s a dual-threat on and off the court.

Azzi Fudd and Ilona Maher
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

