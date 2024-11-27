Sydney Thomas rocks fiery birthday outfits for celebratory weekend in Las Vegas
Sydney Thomas celebrated her 21st birthday as most people should — with a wild weekend in Las Vegas.
The viral phenomenon, who appeared as a ring girl during the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight on Netflix, shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 26 detailing her time in Sin City.
In the post, Thomas can be seen wearing a combo of killer outfits, including a sizzling black dress, a floral eye-popping top, and a see-through long sleeve shirt. She captioned the photos, "Vegas F1 & finally 21"
Dozens of Thomas' 757K followers took to the comments to send her birthday wishes.
One person gushes, "Birthday beauty."
"The people's birthday girl," wrote another.
"Sick weekend. Happy Birthday," a third person commented.
Thomas not only attended her first NFL game, but she also popped up at the annual F1 Grand Prix race. This is the second straight year that Vegas has hosted one of the prestigious races.
Her popularity following the Tyson and Paul fight is impossible to ignore as the soon-to-be University of Alabama alumna revealed that she received some major offers and shows no signs of slowing down.
