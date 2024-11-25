Sydney Thomas trades in ring girl uni for Las Vegas Raiders jaw-dropping fit
Sydney Thomas’ stardom has skyrocketed since her Netflix boxing premiere as a ring girl at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight.
The 20-year-old Alabama Crimson Tide student’s fame has gone crazy since her jaw-dropping fit at the fight. Since then she’s had her DMs filled up with all kinds of offers and seen her social media blow up by 350K and growing.
She was definitely one of the star’s of the night along with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders opening to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” and Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas Gracie Hunt’s stunning leopard-print crop top.
On Sunday, Thomas traded in her ring girl outfit for a Las Vegas Raiders look that you simply couldn’t miss from anywhere in the stadium.
She wrote, “Having a great time in Las Vegas at the Raindeers game 🥰🏈.” She was probably being funny with Raindeers vs. Raiders, but maybe that fit even distracted herself.
While the Raiders lost to the Denver Broncos to drop to any ice-cold 2-9, Thomas continued to be red-hot with her looks.
She also took in the Formula 1 Grand Prix that was going on in Vegas over the weekend.
It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks of instant fame for Thomas that isn’t going away anytime soon with looks like this one from Sunday’s Raiders game.
