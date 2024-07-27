The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Flavor Flav and Jill Biden show love to US women's water polo team (VIDEO)

The prolific rapper and reality star is announced a five-year sponsorship of the team earlier this year.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 27, 2024; Paris, France; Recording artist Flavor Flav cheers during the match between Greece and United States of America in women’s water polo group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2024; Paris, France; Recording artist Flavor Flav cheers during the match between Greece and United States of America in women’s water polo group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Flavor Flav has worn several hats in his career — rapper, reality TV star, and outspoken Swiftie, just to name a few. His latest? Women’s water polo fan. 

RELATED: Olympic star Michelle Jenneke's viral pre-race dance will steal your heart

Today, Flav shared some photos and videos from Paris, cheering on the US women’s water polo team. While watching the games, Flav was joined by a very special friend — First Lady Jill Biden. The two were seen greeting fans and supporters of the women’s water polo team, and later, grooving while wearing festive Olympic gear.

For those who don’t know, Flav announced a five-year sponsorship deal earlier this year, in support of the team. He was captivated by the team when captain Maggie Steffens posted to Instagram asking for donations and financial help, noting that many of the team members have second and third jobs. 

“I love all the support Women’s Water Polo is getting,,, ya boy is so appreciative that the First Lady came to the First Game,” said Flav in a tweet.

Given that the US Women’s Water Polo team earned a big 15-6 win against Greece in the first day of the games, it’s safe to say Flave made a sound investment.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Queen Bey: Beyoncé in jaw-dropping bodysuit, cowboy boots to introduce Team USA

New bffs: Angel Reese, Tyla share adorable moment after exchanging love on IG

Looking good: 11 best Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony outfits

Beaming: Livvy Dunne Dunne shows off ‘summer fun’ for social media followers

Fiesta Fever: Caitlin Clark’s epic Mexico vacation after Olympic team diss

Published
Alex Gonzalez

ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Top Stories Feed Page