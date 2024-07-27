Flavor Flav and Jill Biden show love to US women's water polo team (VIDEO)
Flavor Flav has worn several hats in his career — rapper, reality TV star, and outspoken Swiftie, just to name a few. His latest? Women’s water polo fan.
Today, Flav shared some photos and videos from Paris, cheering on the US women’s water polo team. While watching the games, Flav was joined by a very special friend — First Lady Jill Biden. The two were seen greeting fans and supporters of the women’s water polo team, and later, grooving while wearing festive Olympic gear.
For those who don’t know, Flav announced a five-year sponsorship deal earlier this year, in support of the team. He was captivated by the team when captain Maggie Steffens posted to Instagram asking for donations and financial help, noting that many of the team members have second and third jobs.
“I love all the support Women’s Water Polo is getting,,, ya boy is so appreciative that the First Lady came to the First Game,” said Flav in a tweet.
Given that the US Women’s Water Polo team earned a big 15-6 win against Greece in the first day of the games, it’s safe to say Flave made a sound investment.
