Inside the Cincinnati Bengals' futuristic new locker room (PHOTOS)
The Cincinnati Bengals have some exciting changes to look forward to in the upcoming NFL season. And no, we’re not just talking about quarterback Joe Burrow's flashy new ‘do. Today, the Bengals unveiled their lavish new locker room at Paycor Stadium.
Spearheaded by Sam Allen, owner of the Texas-based Longhorn Locker Company, as well as the Bengals’ ownership, the new locker room boasts 93 new "beast lockers,” each containing a 24-inch electrical panel, which chargers items like smartphone batteries and Bluetooth lockboxes. Lockers also contain nine drying fans each, ideal for sweat-soaked helmets, shoulder pads, and cleats. At the bottom of each locker is a footlocker, with an imprinted autograph from the late football coach, Paul E. Brown.
"There's nothing like it in the world. It's a locker designed only for them," said Allen in a statement. "What the Bengals have is the cutting edge. This is the most intricate, most expensive, most involved, and required the greatest number of hours."
Upon entry to the locker room, team members will see a metal art fixture on the wall in the shape of Ohio, with the Bengals’ signature “Who Dey” catchphrase. Also in the locker room are upgraded restroom facilities and circadian rhythm lighting, designed to sync with music playing through the upgraded sound system. The locker room also has upgraded Wi-Fi for increased internet capabilities.
“It’s sick. The more we continue to invest in stuff like this, the more comfortable the players are going to be,” said Burrow in a statement. “We’re going to love coming into work. I’m really happy with it. It’s quite an upgrade. Credit to ownership for putting this all together.”
Hopefully, with a change of scenery, the Bengals have a promising season ahead of them. As the age-old adage holds, you’ve got to work hard and play hard.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Showdown: Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese pose in front of Eiffel Tower: who wore it best?
Hidden treasure: Fan notices Taylor Swift’s Easter egg spotted in bf’s Chiefs suite
Aww: Natalie Bryant celebrates Pau Gasol’s adorable baby announcement
Paris Barbie: Angel Reese shares selfies in Barbie pink bikini (PHOTOS)
Show stopper: Meghan Dressel, wife of USA’s Caeleb, is the ultimate Olympic WAG