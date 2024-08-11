USA Gymnastics submits new evidence to CAS after Jordan Chiles stripped of medal; family and fans react
USA Gymnastics has submitted additional evidence in the case of Jordan Chiles, claiming that said evidence will provide proof that the Team USA gymnast deserves to keep her bronze medal.
On Saturday, Jordan, 23, was stripped of her bronze medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport concluded that the appeal of her score was filed four seconds after the one-minute allowable time limit. Jordan initially earned a 13.666 score for her routine, placing her behind Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, but the score was increased to 13.766 following the aforementioned appeal. According to a statement from USA Gymnastics, the organization has provided video evidence to the CAS confirming that the request to file an inquiry was done in the required time frame.
"The time-stamped, video evidence submitted by USA Gymnastics Sunday evening shows [Head Coach Cecile] Landi first stated her request to file an inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score is posted, followed by a second statement 55 seconds after the score was originally posted," read the statement.
Since USA Gymnastics shared they had submitted evidence, fans and family of Jordan are hopeful that this will pan out in her favor. Her sister, Jazmin, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) quote-replying to the statement, cheekily saying "I smell receipts" with chuckling emojis.
Jordan's mother, Gina, has also shared the statement to her Instagram Story, as-is.
In addition to her family, fans have also been expressing support for Chiles, some even saying she deserves another medal for dealing with this situation.
Chiles herself took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, sharing that she will be taking a hiatus from social media. But certainly, she'll be able to feel the overwhelming love from afar.
