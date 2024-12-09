The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Viral fitness model Jen Selter poses near the ocean in jaw-dropping swimsuit

The social media powerhouse continues to wow fans on Instagram.

Joseph Galizia

Jen Selter poses on Instagram
Jen Selter poses on Instagram / Photo Credit: Jenn Selter on Instagram

Jen Selter has a knack for going viral and has dropped another hit with her latest social media post.

The 31-year-old influencer and fitness model shared a series of cruise photos on her Instagram stories on Sunday, December 8.

The shots include Selter DJing, doing yoga, and even posing by the water to take in some sun, where she donned a sleek swimsuit. Along with the photo she wrote,  "Usually, I'll record a video and screenshot a still for the picture," a comment on how beautiful the ocean landscape was.

Later in her stories, Selter can be seen dancing in a party dress that was covered with a fruit design. 

Jen Selter
Jen Selter shares photos of a cruise trip she took in December 2024. / Photo Credit: Jen Selter on Instagram
Jen Selter
Jen Selter shares photos of a cruise trip she took in December 2024. / Photo Credit: Jen Selter on Instagram

Selter rose to fame on Instagram, where she now has an impressive 13.7 million followers. The fitness guru recently dropped photos wearing a steamy green bikini, a fitting post since she was ranked as the No. 1 Most Beautiful Influencer by Ranker. She continues to inspire her following and usually posts at least once a day. 

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.