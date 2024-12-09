Viral fitness model Jen Selter poses near the ocean in jaw-dropping swimsuit
Jen Selter has a knack for going viral and has dropped another hit with her latest social media post.
The 31-year-old influencer and fitness model shared a series of cruise photos on her Instagram stories on Sunday, December 8.
The shots include Selter DJing, doing yoga, and even posing by the water to take in some sun, where she donned a sleek swimsuit. Along with the photo she wrote, "Usually, I'll record a video and screenshot a still for the picture," a comment on how beautiful the ocean landscape was.
Later in her stories, Selter can be seen dancing in a party dress that was covered with a fruit design.
Selter rose to fame on Instagram, where she now has an impressive 13.7 million followers. The fitness guru recently dropped photos wearing a steamy green bikini, a fitting post since she was ranked as the No. 1 Most Beautiful Influencer by Ranker. She continues to inspire her following and usually posts at least once a day.
